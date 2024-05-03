Former Newcastle United legend named manager of recently relegated non-league club

North-east-based outfit Blyth Spartans have named their new manager ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The Green Army unfortunately suffered relegation from the National League North and thus parted ways with former boss Jon Shaw in the process.

Having also been taken over by Newcastle-based real estate tycoon Irfan Liaquat, with former Leicester striker Steve Howard also involved, fans of the club are hoping progress will soon follow.

Early 2000s Premier League fans will be aware of the name Nolberto Solano and it is the 49-year-old who has been appointed by the Spartans.

Known for his trickery and free-kick abilities, Solano moved to St. James' Park in 1998 from Boca Juniors and enjoyed two spells with the Magpies.

Having delved into the managerial world back in 2012 with Peruvian side Club Universitario de Deportes, Solano's managerial abilities will be put to the test in the Northern Premier League.

“It’s a wonderful challenge, I’m really pleased," began the former Newcastle winger.

"One of the reasons I accepted is the way my ex-teammate, Steve Howard showed me the ambition of the club which is something I love. It will be a great opportunity to work with the local lads. I know Blyth very well.

"It’s a very popular team in the North East. I’m very excited, with these wonderful players and the new owner, we need to work hard, work together and get back up into National League North”.

Nolberto Solano has been named the new manager of non-league outfit Blyth Spartans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club chairman Liaquat hopes Solano can bring a fresh batch of ideas to the club, as they eye promotion back to Step 3 of the footballing pyramid later this year.

“We are delighted to introduce Nolberto Solano as our new first team manager," he added.



"A highly talented individual with the perfect blend of skills, expertise, and plenty of flair. His exceptional talent, coupled with his extensive network, positions him to achieve great success with as we start our rebuild.

"I believe Nobby holds the key to what we’ve potentially been missing previously.”

