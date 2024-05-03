Former Newcastle United legend named manager of recently relegated non-league club

By Matthew Holt
published

The 49-year-old spent eight years at St. James' Park, scoring 48 goals

Croft Park, home of non-league outfit Blyth Spartans.
Croft Park, home of non-league outfit Blyth Spartans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

North-east-based outfit Blyth Spartans have named their new manager ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The Green Army unfortunately suffered relegation from the National League North and thus parted ways with former boss Jon Shaw in the process.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.