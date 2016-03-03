Arsenal do not have self-belief to win title - Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez says Arsenal have the talent to win the Premier League, but lack the self-belief to claim a first title since 2004.

Arsenal slumped to a second straight defeat on Wednesday, losing 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Swansea City on the back of a 3-2 loss at Manchester United last weekend.

Those setbacks mean Arsenal are six points adrift of league leaders Leicester City in third going into Saturday's crucial north London derby with second-placed Tottenham.

And Sanchez, who won La Liga with Barcelona in 2013 before moving to Arsenal in July 2014, feels the Gunners are missing the confidence needed to end their 12-year wait for a league title.

"I think we can win the Premier League with the players we have," Sanchez told DirecTV Sports. "That said, we lack a certain hunger. We need to step out onto the pitch as if we're already 1-0 up.

"We lack self-belief, that we can actually be champions.

"I remember a game against Manchester United last year. The lads looked hungry for silverware as we took to the pitch. We crushed them in the first 20 minutes and went 2-0 up. We were hungry and brimming with confidence that day."