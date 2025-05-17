Arsenal v Newcastle preview: Our pick of the stats ahead of huge Premier League encounter in race for second

The penultimate Sunday of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign sees Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s second against third in a game which could have big implications on the race for Champions League football.

Here’s our pick of the stats to preview the crunch clash in North London…

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sunday, 4:30pm BST)

Eddie Howe (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal have all but secured Champions League qualification – their ample goal difference means that one more point ought to do it – but second place is very much up for grabs, with Newcastle knowing a win in North London will take them above the Gunners heading into the final day of the season.

Since seeing Liverpool seal the title, Arsenal have faltered, drawing two and losing one of their last three Premier League games – and Newcastle have put themselves in a strong position to take advantage.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have won six and drawn one of their eight league matches since the beginning of April, beating Chelsea 2-0 at home last time out to keep alive the possibility of their highest top-flight points total since 1995/96.

If Newcastle win their final two fixtures – they host Everton on the last day – they will finish on 72 points, one more than the 71 they racked up to finish 3rd in 2022/23, also under Eddie Howe.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of November's reverse Premier League meeting (Image credit: Alamy)

As for Arsenal, maximum points from their remaining two games will see them secure a third straight second-placed Premier League finish – something they’ve not managed for 20 years, having done so eight times on the spin under Arsene Wenger between 1998 and 2005, winning their three Premier League titles during that period.

The Gunners will also be eager to avoid finishing the season with a whimper, following the double disappointment of missing out on the title again and losing to PSG in the Champions League semi-finals.

Their current run of five matches without a victory in all competitions is their longest since January 2022; they’ve never gone winless in six under Mikel Arteta.

And then there’s the matter of trying to get one over on Newcastle, who have won all three meetings between the sides this term to nil – 1-0 in the league, and 2-0 in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, en route to lifting the trophy.