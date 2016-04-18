Arsenal threw title away - Lehmann

Jens Lehmann believes former club Arsenal have "thrown away" the Premier League title this season.

Arsene Wenger's men have fallen 13 points behind league leaders Leicester City in the final stages of the campaign.

Arsenal were top of the table at the start of 2016, but have since failed to beat the likes of Stoke City, Chelsea, Southampton, Swansea City and Crystal Palace.

Lehmann, part of the 2003-04 Invincibles, said his former club had let the title slip away.

"Have they thrown it away? Yes, it's a fact, of course they did. The table now is different," the German said.

"So of course I'm a little bit sad.

"The Arsenal when I played was probably a little bit different than it is now but that's football and it always contains disappointments for most of the teams who would like to win the trophy but don't manage to do that at the end of the season.

"Disappointment is a consistent follower of the daily football business."

Tottenham have proven to be Leicester's biggest challengers for the title and Mauricio Pochettino's men moved to within five points of top spot with a 4-0 win over Stoke City on Monday.

Lehmann said this season's letdown for Arsenal was one of their biggest in recent history.

"I think this time it’s a little bit more disappointing than before because everybody thought Leicester could be caught at the end of the season and they still could, but unfortunately by Spurs and not by Arsenal," he said.

"If you're an Arsenal supporter there have definitely been better times."