"We unravelled, especially in that second half when we were going for it, it's tough but we aren't turning on each other" Arsenal star after being demolished by Aston Villa

Leah Williamson is part of the leadership group at Arsenal

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson gave an honest verdict on her team's performance in their 5-2 loss against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

The loss meant they ruled out any chance of winning the Women's Super League as Chelsea's win over Manchester United later on Wednesday gave the Blues their sixth consecutive league title.

The manner of the defeat for Arsenal was a complete turn around from their impressive 4-1 win over Lyon last Sunday which booked them a spot in the Women's Champions League final.

Williamson: "It's tough, really disappointing"

Leah Williamson will now focus on the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williamson said the highs of Sunday's win may have impacted the club's performance at Villa Park.

She told Sky Sports: "It's tough, really disappointing and it was a big, big weekend and we have to come and be able to perform again. I just think physically, emotionally maybe it drained us a little bit too much.

Leah Williamson is the captain of England (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We prepared so hard for this game. If anything we hyped it up bigger than Sunday because we knew the risk of coming here and that happening.

"That is what is disappointing... We are still together as a team.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I know we unravelled, especially in that second half when we were going for it, it's tough but we aren't turning on each other. It's just learn, I'd rather have a lesson now."

Arsenal will now have all of their hopes pinned on the Champions League final as it is their only chance at silverware this season.

Alessia Russo has broken the Champions League record for most goals by an Englishwoman in one season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal will come up against defending champions Barcelona in the final.

The holders who blew Wolfsburg away 10-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and Chelsea 8-2 in the semi-finals on aggregate.

The final will take place on 24 May in Lisbon.