Atletico Madrid become first Spanish side to withdraw from European Super League

Atletico Madrid have become the first Spanish side to announce their intention to withdraw from European Super League.

All six English clubs who had committed to joining the European breakaway league announced that they had begun the process of withdrawing from the competition on Tuesday evening, with Italian side AC Milan following suit hour later.

Atletico have now become the first Spanish side to pull out of the ESL with more sides expected to follow.

The league now looks dead in the water with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli saying as much.

"To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case," said Agnelli, when asked whether the Super League could still go ahead.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project, of the value that it would have developed to the pyramid, of the creation of the best competition in the world, but evidently no. I don't think that project is now still up and running."