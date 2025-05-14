Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo are said to have come to blows in Spain

Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo have reportedly come to blows.

Rumours broke in Spain on Tuesday evening that the latter is now set to leave the Bernabeu this summer, with his relationship at the club described as 'irreparable'.

Plenty of Premier League clubs have been placed on red alert regarding his availability, with the Brazil international rumoured to be already in search of a new club.

Real Madrid at BREAKING point after news of Carlo Ancelotti's exit

Real Madrid Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave the club at the end of the season (Image credit: Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

It's been, by Real Madrid's standards, a disastrous season, having crashed out of the Champions League against Arsenal and also thumped both home and away by Barcelona in La Liga.

Having relinquished both titles in 2024/25, Ancelotti's move to national team coaching with Brazil has been greeted with warm applause, with former player Xabi Alonso tipped to take charge ahead of the new campaign. But it seems the Italian's exit is not the only time the departure door will be left swinging...

Xabi Alonso is the bookmakers favourite to take over at the Bernabeu this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per Marca, the media explosion surrounding Jude Bellingham and Mbappe's poor seasons has left Rodrygo feeling misplaced and thus he is now ready to seek pastures new this summer. A move to Liverpool has already been previously reported by FourFourTwo.

Arsenal are another club that appears interested in the Brazil star, with a price tag of £100 million placed on his head this summer. Real Madrid would be happy to cash in on the 24-year-old in order to help fund moves for Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ancelotti's tactical reshuffle at Madrid has not worked this season, with it thought Alonso would bring even more change to the side. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also set to arrive imminently.

Alonso has been known for his three-at-the-back system with Bayer Leverkusen and it is thought at least one of Rodrygo, Vinicus Jr or Mbappe will be forced out of the team due to the natural change in shape.

Could Rodrygo be on his way to the Premier League this summer? (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Gunners already looked to have secured a deal for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, with previous reports stating he will now join Mikel Areta's side on a long-term deal, after snubbing past advances from Liverpool and Manchester City.

In FourFourTwo's view, Rodrygo would light up the Premier League should he decide England is the next step in his career, but whether any team can afford his hefty transfer fee remains to be seen.