Austria Vienna spoil Totti milestone

Francesco Totti saw his 100th appearance in European club competition for Roma ruined as they conceded twice late on to draw 3-3 with Austria Vienna.

The Italy great had set up two goals, one for Stephan El Shaarawy and the other for Alessandro Florenzi, as Roma took a 3-1 lead at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

But the Serie A side had to settle for a point in the Europa League after late goals from Dominik Prokop and Olarenwaju Kayode for the visitors.

The result keeps Roma top of Group E, but they are level on points with Austria Vienna and just two clear of Astra, who won 2-1 at Viktoria Plzen.

Raphael Holzhauser put Vienna ahead with a fine volley into the bottom corner before Roma took control.

El Shaarawy struck twice before half-time, the latter following a Totti pass, before the veteran's brilliant cross allowed Florenzi to volley in at the back post.

But Prokop pulled a goal back before a dramatic 84th-minute equaliser by Kayode for Vienna ruined Totti's milestone appearance.