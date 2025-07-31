Quiz! Can you name the 30 biggest sales from Premier League clubs to overseas clubs?

How many transfers can you guess?

It's become something of a norm for players to leave the Premier League for extortionate fees.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all, in the past, been on the receiving end of some mega transfers that have shaped the sport no end.

Our latest quiz requires you to remember the 30 biggest sales from Premier League clubs to those who play overseas and there are a few handy hints along the way.

We’re asking for names of the 30 most expensive players who have opted for a move from the Premier League to another club overseas. That could be Spain, Italy, Germany or Saudi Arabia. The list goes on.

That’s a fair few to guess, so we’ve given you 6 minutes to complete the task.

Stuck on that one elusive ground? Don’t worry, you can simply log in to Kwizly, and they’ll be on hand to provide you with a hint.

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and share this quiz with your matchday mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

