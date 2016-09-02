Bafana end miserable AFCON qualifiers with Mauritania draw

South Africa concluded their miserable Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw with Mauritania in Nelspruit.

Bafana Bafana came into the game having already missed out on a chance to qualify for Gabon 2017.

South Africa defender Hlompho Kekana cancelled out Diallo Guidileye's opener, but momentum slipped away after the break as Mauritania's substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Boubacar saved Thamsanqa Gabuza's penalty.

Visiting striker Ismael Diakite was dismissed with 15 minutes to play, but Shakes Mashaba's men meandered to a third home draw in as many games, confirming they will finish third in Group M, while the draw also rules out Mauritania's hopes of advancing as one of the best-placed runners-up.