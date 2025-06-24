Inter Miami may be through to the next round of the Club World Cup - but it still left a bitter taste for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami defied expectations by surviving group play at the Club World Cup on Monday night – yet you'd have been hard-pressed to guess that judging by the team's dejected demeanor.

Inter Miami completed they're remarkable advancement to the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup, but did so in bittersweet fashion after allowing a two-goal lead to slip away in a riveting 2-2 draw with Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Brazilian club scored twice in the final 10 minutes, snatching a first-place finish in Group A away from the MLS side.

Inter Miami & Palmeiras BOTH Qualify For R16 In THRILLER | 2025 Club World Cup Highlights - YouTube Watch On

"We have completed the objective we set for ourselves at the start of the tournament, which was to qualify for the Round of 16," said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

"Unfortunately, we had the game in our hands, but we could not hold onto it."

MAURICIO MAKES IT 2 ALL ⚽🔥Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MIASEP pic.twitter.com/s5wxbtQy96June 24, 2025

While losing the healthy lead and top spot hurt in and of itself for Inter Miami, so too did the realization that a daunting first match-up now awaits in the knockouts.

Rather than play fellow Brazilian power Botafogo on Saturday, Inter Miami has a Sunday date in Atlanta with none other than reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

"Yes, probably," said candid Inter Miami left back Noah Allen when asked if his team would have preferred to play Botafogo. Veteran left back Jordi Alba – who entered as a substitute against Palmeiras – also exuded little confidence about Inter Miami's chances against the French club.

"Now we have to face PSG," said Alba. "We will see up to where we can compete."

The Club World Cup puts Messi against former employers, PSG

Lionel Messi spent two patchy years in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much will be made of that Round of 16 showdown, especially since it will pit Messi against the star-studded team that he spent two uneven and criticized seasons at before landing in Major League Soccer.

Perhaps that is why a visibly frustrated Messi was muttering to himself as he walked off the field on Monday, or perhaps it was due to his Inter Miami failing to close out a game it was in control of. Maybe both.

Why does Messi look disappointed at full time? 👀Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/gK5CENXm2GJune 24, 2025

"It feels bittersweet," said Inter Miami winger Tadeo Allende. "Truthfully, we are a little hurt because we were ahead."

Mascherano's men may rue their inability to see things through in the group finale played in front of a raucous announced crowd of 60,914 that was so pro-Palmeiras you could have confused the game for being played in Sao Paulo.

Palmeiras Present!The Brazilian club’s supporters’ section displays a nice tifo via hand signs just before kickoff.#InterMiamiCF #Messi𓃵 #ClubWorldCup pic.twitter.com/39YX64dbP9June 24, 2025

They will need to move on quickly, however, if they are to have any chance at being the David to PSG's Goliath. The good news for Inter Miami is that under the surface of Monday's disappointment and frustration were plenty of positives from which to build on.

One of those was the play of 38-year-old striker Luis Suarez, who turned back the clock to deliver a fantastic goal and assist. Suarez has looked a step or two slow for much of the MLS season and has been criticized plenty for it, but he reminded everyone of his quality by executing a perfect chested pass that played Allende through for the transition opener in the 16th minute.

Then, the Uruguayan produced possibly his best goal in an Inter Miami jersey in the 65th minute.

65' Luis Suarez TAKE A BOW!!👏Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/QxfdBJUYULJune 24, 2025

A mere seconds after chants of, "Mes-si! Mes-si! rang out throughout the stadium, Suarez went on a powerful dribbling run that saw him race by a pair of Palmeiras defenders before unleashing a ferocious left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Weverton. It was almost as if Suarez was telling people not to forget about him.

"There are times where physically it might be more complicated because of age," said Suarez. "But there are times where the intelligent thoughts gained from such a long career moves faster than those of others. That is what we have to try and implement on the field."

From a more collective standpoint, Inter Miami once again took an aggressive approach against an opponent deemed superior, as the South Florida side opted to try and play as opposed to merely sitting back and countering. Palmeiras still managed to pin Inter Miami at times, but the Brazilians found it difficult to generate clear scoring chances against a dogged and determined defense.

Inter Miami were held by Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium (Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

That is until the only MLS team still alive in the competition began to tire, allowing a relentless Palmeiras to send in heavy waves of attacks. The South American team finally broke through in the 80th minute when substitute Paulinho tucked a shot away after some nice combination passes down the middle allowed him to sneak into the center of the penalty area.

Six minutes later, midfielder Mauricio pounced on a poor clearance and rifled home a sizzling equalizer that sunk Inter Miami both emotionally and in the Group A standings.

"It is a shame because we could have won the group," said Mascherano. "That would have been a deserved reward for these players."