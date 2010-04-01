Balotelli finally apologises to Mourinho

Two days after declaring that he had done nothing wrong and had no intention of saying sorry to the Portuguese coach, the 19-year-old suddenly had a change of heart.

"I apologise for the situation that developed recently," Balotelli told the Serie A champions' website referring to an incident in training.

"I'm the first to suffer from it because I love football and I'd like to play and now I wait in silence to be able to be useful to the team again."

The row was the latest in a series of run-ins between Mourinho and the talented Balotelli, who has been linked to Premier League Arsenal and Inter's city rivals AC Milan.

He could be called up for Saturday's Serie A match against Bologna, when Inter will be without four suspended players, including fellow forward Samuel Eto'o.

Inter have been in poor form in Serie A recently and are just a point ahead of second-placed AS Roma.

