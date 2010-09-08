Balotelli out for up to six weeks

The 20-year-old Italian, who moved from Inter Milan in August, will undergo surgery after suffering the injury against Timisoara in Romania last month during a Europa League qualifier.

Balotelli looks set to miss this month's Premier League clash against champions Chelsea and a Europa League game on September 30 against Juventus, whose fans abused the striker of Ghanaian descent when he played in Italy for Inter.

