Balotelli out for up to six weeks
By app
LONDON - Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli will miss up to six weeks with a knee injury, the Premier League club said on their website on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Italian, who moved from Inter Milan in August, will undergo surgery after suffering the injury against Timisoara in Romania last month during a Europa League qualifier.
Balotelli looks set to miss this month's Premier League clash against champions Chelsea and a Europa League game on September 30 against Juventus, whose fans abused the striker of Ghanaian descent when he played in Italy for Inter.
