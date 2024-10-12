Infamous bust-ups between players and managers

Featuring punches, bad table manners and a flying plate of chicken

France's Nicolas Anelka and manager Raymond Domenech during a 2010 World Cup training session in South Africa
France's Nicolas Anelka had a high-profile falling out with boss Raymond Domenech ahead of the 2010 World Cup(Image credit: Alamy)

Football would lose something if players and managers all lived in perfect harmony, let’s be honest.

And for those of us who love the (admittedly sometimes petty) inter-employee drama that goes on in the beautiful game, incidents such as these can enhance the fan experience...

Let’s get straight into our look at some of the most infamous footy bust-ups!

