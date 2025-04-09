'Around here they deserve the rebellious 16-year-old Mario. Maybe that way they would understand what it means to truly lack respect': Balotelli makes threat to his manager Patrick Vieira

Mario Balotelli has threatened to behave like his 16-year-old self as Genoa manager Patrick Vieira continues to freeze him out of the first-team squad.

After signing for Genoa in October 2024, Balotelli had hoped a return to Serie A would signal another opportunity to revive his career. Alberto Gilardino signed him but was sacked just a month later, with Patrick Vieira replacing him as manager.

Since the Frenchman's arrival, Balotelli has made just four apperances for the Genoa, the last of which came in December, and he has so far failed to score. Vieira soon froze him out of the first team squad, with Balotelli now missing from action due to a broken hand.

Mario Balotelli makes threat to Patrick Vieira

Balotelli is no longer playing games at Genoa (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian striker hasn't taken kindly to Vieira's actions, however, taking to Instagram to vent his frustrations while stood in the Genoa dressing room.

"Around here they deserve the rebellious 16-year-old Mario," Balotelli wrote on his story. "Maybe that way they would understand what it means to truly lack respect."

Balotelli on Instagram (Image credit: Instagram, Mario Balotelli)

Mario Balotelli's threat to return to his teenage certainly isn't a positive sign for Genoa and Vieira, with the then-teenager notorious for causing chaos off the pitch.

Stories around the striker throwing darts at youth team players, setting off fireworks in his house and running around Milan's Piazza della Repubblica firing air pistols with his friends have all been proven true, which could have a detrimental impact on not just the club but also the player, too.

Vieira knows Balotelli well. Having played alongside him at both Inter Milan Manchester City, the Frenchman then became his manager at Nice in 2018.

Balotelli didn't last long, however, with Vieira playing him just 10 times before freezing him out of the first team squad and then terminating his contract just six months into his tenure.

Balotelli and Vieira at Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Genoa are the 12th club Balotelli has played for, but the 34-year-old has failed to reach double figures in a league season since 2021/22 when he notched 18 times for Adana Demirspor in Turkey.