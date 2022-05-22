Watch: Mario Balotelli scores ridiculous rabona in five-goal Super Lig show
By Ben Hayward published
Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli netted five goals for Turkish side Adana Demirspor on Sunday - including a ridiculous rabona
While two of his former clubs Manchester City and Liverpool were fighting for the Premier League title and another - AC Milan - were winning Serie A, Mario Balotelli was making more headlines of his own on Sunday.
The ex-Italy striker hit five goals in an impressive 7-0 win for Adana Demirspor over Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig - including a ridiculous rabona.
Balotelli scored in the 33rd, 36th and 44th minutes to complete a first-half hat-trick, before adding another in the 62nd minute of an extremely one-sided contest.
But the 31-year-old saved the best for last as he struck a fantastic fifth on 70 minutes, making space for himself with a series of 'bicicletas' and then beating the goalkeeper with an outrageous rabona from a tight angle into the far corner.
🎩 Mario Balotelli'nin 5. golü! #Seviyoruzİşte 💬 "Bu gole bir yorum rica edeyim..." #beINSüperLig pic.twitter.com/pvBAxfEQi9May 22, 2022
Balotelli's five goals see him end the season with 18 in 31 appearances as Adana Demirspor finished a respectable ninth in the Super Lig.
The much-travelled striker is under contract for two more years with the Turkish side, who were promoted from the nation's second tier last summer.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
