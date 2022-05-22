Watch: Mario Balotelli scores ridiculous rabona in five-goal Super Lig show

While two of his former clubs Manchester City and Liverpool were fighting for the Premier League title and another - AC Milan - were winning Serie A, Mario Balotelli was making more headlines of his own on Sunday.

The ex-Italy striker hit five goals in an impressive 7-0 win for Adana Demirspor over Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig - including a ridiculous rabona.

Balotelli scored in the 33rd, 36th and 44th minutes to complete a first-half hat-trick, before adding another in the 62nd minute of an extremely one-sided contest.

But the 31-year-old saved the best for last as he struck a fantastic fifth on 70 minutes, making space for himself with a series of 'bicicletas' and then beating the goalkeeper with an outrageous rabona from a tight angle into the far corner.

🎩 Mario Balotelli'nin 5. golü! #Seviyoruzİşte 💬 "Bu gole bir yorum rica edeyim..." #beINSüperLig pic.twitter.com/pvBAxfEQi9May 22, 2022 See more

Balotelli's five goals see him end the season with 18 in 31 appearances as Adana Demirspor finished a respectable ninth in the Super Lig.

The much-travelled striker is under contract for two more years with the Turkish side, who were promoted from the nation's second tier last summer.