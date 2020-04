Balotelli set to become a father

The Manchester City player's girlfriend Raffaella Fico told weekly celebrity gossip magazine Chi: "I called Mario while he was with the national team before the match with Germany and I said to him: 'remember our dream of becoming parents? Well that dream has become a reality. I'm expecting a baby. Your baby'.

"He remained silent at first, then he let himself go: 'you've given me the best news in the world', he told me. Then the next day on the pitch he scored two goals," Fico was quoted as saying.

After beating Germany 2-1, Italy lost 4-0 to Spain in the final in Ukraine on Sunday.