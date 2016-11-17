Barton handed one-match suspension over betting breaches

Joey Barton has been handed a one-match ban by the Scottish Football Association after breaching betting regulations.

Barton, whose contract at Rangers was cancelled earlier this month, admitted to placing 44 bets on matches in contravention of disciplinary rules.

It remains to be seen whether Barton serves the punishment as his future remains surrounded in uncertainty.

The 34-year-old former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder - capped once by England - is yet to find a new club following his Ibrox departure.

Barton made just eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership side before being suspended for a training ground argument with team-mate Andy Halliday in the aftermath of September's 5-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

There was ultimately no way back and his playing career now hinges on whether another club is willing to give him an opportunity.

He has been linked with a return to Burnley, with whom he won the Championship last season after a highly successful nine-month stint at Turf Moor.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking on Thursday, refused to rule out Barton returning in January and has offered him the opportunity to train with the Clarets in the meantime.

Dyche said: "There's lots of players in my past I've helped out. If he felt he needed a base to get fit, among many other players I've helped out, I'd listen.



"Beyond that, that would be it. The rest is for the future. That's not for now.



"Myself and my staff have helped out young players, old players, phone calls to other clubs. If Joey requires our support here, he'd get that.



"That's if he requires that. If he doesn't, he'll move forward to where he needs to move forward to.



"It's a situation where, if he called me and said 'can I train?', we'd help him out the best we could.



"If there's any guarantee beyond that, that's for the future, not for now.”

