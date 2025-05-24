Duncan Ferguson first began to turn heads as a teenager for Dundee United in the early 1990s.

After making his first-team debut as a teenager, the striker would quickly establish himself in The Tangerines’ first team, netting 17 goals during the 1991/92 campaign and scoring 15 times the following season.

This early promise saw Rangers pull the trigger on a British record £4million move in 1993 and Ferguson now had a new challenge to deal with, as expectations were high as he looked to integrate himself into a successful side.

Ferguson on his early Rangers struggles

Ferguson in action for Scotland's under-21s in 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson admits that this weighed heavily on him, with his two-year spell at Ibrox seeing him play just 21 times and netting five goals, either side of a 44-day prison spell following a conviction of assault after he headbutted Raith Rovers’ John McStay during a match in April 1994.

“Yes. It was something I couldn’t handle,” he admits to FourFourTwo. I never gave myself a chance – that’s one of my biggest regrets.

Ferguson moved to Everton during the 1994/95 season and would go on to win the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

“A wee bit of that was my lifestyle. I was getting a lot of injuries at the time. I was a young guy, I had a few quid in my pocket, and I followed Ally McCoist and Durranty [Ian Durrant] around like a wee poodle.

“They were established players; I was just a kid learning the trade. You get caught up in it all. You’ve made it before you’ve really made it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“You’re in the big time but, actually, I never performed on the pitch because I never had an opportunity to perform – I was never fit.

“It probably came a couple of years too early for me.”

Ferguson would go on to become a cult hero at Everton (Image credit: Alamy)

Ferguson left Ibrox for Everton in October 1994, initially on loan before his move was later made permanent. The Scot would play a key role in saving the Toffees from relegation that term, while also helping them win the 1995 FA Cup.

Ferguson would play 11 seasons for Everton, punctuated by an 18-month spell at Newcastle United and would go down as one of the Toffees’ most popular players of recent times.

Big Dunc: The Upfront Autobiography, written with Henry Winter, is available now in hardback, eBook and audiobook