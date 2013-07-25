Baup worried about strike power

Senegal winger Modou Sougou scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday, which prompted Baup to bemoan Marseille's lack of cutting edge up front.

In the last four months of the 2012/13 Ligue 1 season, Marseille did not score more than two goals in a game and were held scoreless in seven of their 16 matches.

Baup does not want to continue that trend in the upcoming campaign.

"It was a tough game, our opponent was good, it was like a league game," Baup said.

"It was important that everyone played at least 45 minutes.

"I guess we had great possession in the first half, unfortunately we didn't score enough.

"We had chances but we scored just one goal."

Wednesday's win was Marseille's first of pre-season after a 1-1 draw against Swiss club Sion and a 3-0 loss to Porto.

But despite breaking through for a victory, Baup has played down the importance of results before the competitive action begins.

"I think that the result is not very important during the pre-season," Baup said.

"From the beginning, our objective is to have a good possession and to destabilise the opponent," Baup said.

"But it's true that at some stages we were in a difficult situation, but we are going to work on it.

"But as I said the most important thing to me is when we have the ball and what we do with it."