Tottenham report: Thomas Frank accelerating plans for Dominic Solanke replacement

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke could be soon looking over his shoulder in north London

Tottenham have begun exciting plans for a new centre-forward.

Thomas Frank's arrival, a full pre-season and Champions League football have given Spurs fans added excitement about what can be achieved, especially after winning silverware last season.

With captain Son Heung-min linked with a potential exit, Tottenham need more firepower in attack, especially given star striker Dominic Solanke only managed 9 in the Premier League last season.

Thomas Frank wants new striker in at Tottenham as matter of urgency

Thomas Frank has replaced Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite finishing 17th in the Premier League, the Lilywhites did score 64 times in the division, ranking them 7th highest for their attacking output across the 2024/25 campaign. Injuries to a whole host of players curtailed their progress, especially given Ange Postecoglou jumped to defend his squad in the media.

But now, under the watchful eye of Frank, Tottenham's players will be looking over their shoulders, given the names already being linked with the club. Bryan Mbuemo is one player who could arrive in north London this summer, as well as one goalscoring machine from France.

Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stade Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo banged in 18 goals in all competitions last season and is already being watched carefully by multiple Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle United, according to L’Equipe.

They now claim Spurs have ‘decided to accelerate in the last few hours’ with a move for the 23-year-old, with his value estimated by Transfermarkt thought to be only €22m (£18.7m) at present.

Although 'no official offer' has been made yet, it seems Tottenham have been handed the best chance of signing Kalimuendo, who has a contract in France that runs until 2027.

Bayer Leverkusen are another club rumoured to be interested in the forward, but for now, FourFourTwo believes Spurs and Newcastle United would be the more attractive propositions, with the wages they would be able to offer the France Under-23 international.

Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo is attracting interest from the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Arnaud has real strengths when it comes to evading pressure, especially with his first touch," explained Rennes manager Habib Beye. "I think those qualities come through more clearly when he plays on the right. He doesn’t lose pace there like he sometimes does on the left.

"He has the potential to score 20 goals in Ligue 1, maybe more. Arnaud is a major talent in this league. He just needs to keep pushing himself."