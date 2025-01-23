France Women Euro 2025 squad: Laurent Bonadei's team in full
Perennially tipped as contenders but still without a major title triumph, France once again have high hopes for this summer
France are hoping to make good on what they see as a golden era for their women's national side and build on their run to the semi-finals at the last edition of the Euros.
Having gradually built their way up into contention for silverware in the 21st century, establishing themselves as perpetual quarter-finalists who just need a little bit of luck to go their way.
They got just enough of that at Euro 2022 to reach the semi-finals before falling to Germany. The two sides exchanged victories in qualifying for this year's tournament, and will clash once again in their opening game of Euro 2025.
With Wales and the Netherlands making up the rest of a tough group, it should be a very interesting summer for France...one way or the other.
France Women's Euros squad
Last France Women's squad
The squad called up to face Nigeria and Spain in friendlies in November/December 2024 was as follows:
- GK: Justine Lerond (Montpellier)
- GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)
- GK: Constance Picaud (Fleury)
- GK: Marie-Morgane Sieber (Guingamp)
- DF: Maëlle Lakrar (Real Madrid)
- DF: Wendie Renard (Lyon)
- DF: Estelle Cascarino (Juventus)
- DF: Jade Le Guilly (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)
- DF: Thiniba Samoura (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Lou Bogaert (Paris FC)
- DF: Alice Sombath (Lyon)
- MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)
- MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
- MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)
- MF: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)
- MF: Oriane Jean-François (Chelsea)
- MF: Margaux Le Mouël (Paris FC)
- FW: Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
- FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
- FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
- FW: Clara Matéo (Paris FC)
- FW: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)
- FW: Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave)
- FW: Vicki Bècho (Lyon)
- FW: Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)
- FW: Melvine Malard (Manchester United)
France fixtures and results
Euro 2025 qualifying
April 5: France 1–0 Republic of Ireland, Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France
April 9: Sweden 0–1 France, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
May 31: England 1-2 France, St James' Park, Newcastle, England
June 4: France 1-2 England, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, St Etienne, France
July 12: France 2–1 Sweden, Stade Gaston Gérard, Dijon, France
July 16: Republic of Ireland 3–1 France, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland
2024 Olympics
July 25: France 3–2 Colombia, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France
July 28: France 1–2 Canada, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France
July 31: New Zealand 1–2 France, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France
August 3: France 0–1 Brazil, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
Friendlies
October 25: France 3–0 Jamaica, Stade Auguste-Bonal, Montbéliard, France
October 29: Switzerland 2–1 France, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland
November 30: France 2–1 Nigeria, Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France
December 3: France 2–4 Spain, Stade de Nice, Nice, France
Women's Nations League
February 21: France v Norway, Toulouse Stadium, Toulouse, France
February 26: France v Iceland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans, France
April 4: Switzerland v France, venue TBC
April 8: Norway v France, venue TBC
May 30: France v Switzerland, Stade Marcel-Picot, Tomblaine, France
June 3: Iceland v France, venue TBC
Euro 2025
July 5: France v England, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
July 9: France v Wales, Arena St.Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland
July 13: Netherlands v France, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland
France manager: Laurent Bonadei
An experienced youth coach and assistant manager who once had a spell as interim manager as Saudi Arabia men's boss, Bonadei is now in his highest-profile job yet after stepping up from an assistant role to fill Hervé Renard's shoes after the Olympics.
Bonadei is yet to take charge of a competitive game as national team boss, but will have the chance to test himself in the Nations League in the run-up to the Euros.
France's star player
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
With all-time leading goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer no longer scoring at her previous blistering rate, it looks likely that it will fall on three-time French league top scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto to provide for France.
The 26-year-old, who is number 26 in FourFourTwo's best players right now list, was instrumental in France topping their group in qualifying, scoring the decisive winning goals against Ireland, England and Sweden.
She then carried that into the Olympics, scoring all but one of her country's six goals at the tournament.
