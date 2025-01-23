France Women Euro 2025 squad: Laurent Bonadei's team in full

France are hoping to make good on what they see as a golden era for their women's national side and build on their run to the semi-finals at the last edition of the Euros.

Having gradually built their way up into contention for silverware in the 21st century, establishing themselves as perpetual quarter-finalists who just need a little bit of luck to go their way.

They got just enough of that at Euro 2022 to reach the semi-finals before falling to Germany. The two sides exchanged victories in qualifying for this year's tournament, and will clash once again in their opening game of Euro 2025.

With Wales and the Netherlands making up the rest of a tough group, it should be a very interesting summer for France...one way or the other.

France Women's Euros squad

Last France Women's squad

The squad called up to face Nigeria and Spain in friendlies in November/December 2024 was as follows:

GK: Justine Lerond (Montpellier)

GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

GK: Constance Picaud (Fleury)

GK: Marie-Morgane Sieber (Guingamp)

DF: Maëlle Lakrar (Real Madrid)

DF: Wendie Renard (Lyon)

DF: Estelle Cascarino (Juventus)

DF: Jade Le Guilly (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)

DF: Thiniba Samoura (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Lou Bogaert (Paris FC)

DF: Alice Sombath (Lyon)

MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)

MF: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)

MF: Oriane Jean-François (Chelsea)

MF: Margaux Le Mouël (Paris FC)

FW: Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)

FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Clara Matéo (Paris FC)

FW: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

FW: Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave)

FW: Vicki Bècho (Lyon)

FW: Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)

FW: Melvine Malard (Manchester United)

France fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5: France 1–0 Republic of Ireland, Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France

April 9: Sweden 0–1 France, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

May 31: England 1-2 France, St James' Park, Newcastle, England

June 4: France 1-2 England, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, St Etienne, France

July 12: France 2–1 Sweden, Stade Gaston Gérard, Dijon, France

July 16: Republic of Ireland 3–1 France, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland

2024 Olympics

July 25: France 3–2 Colombia, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France

July 28: France 1–2 Canada, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

July 31: New Zealand 1–2 France, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France

August 3: France 0–1 Brazil, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Friendlies

October 25: France 3–0 Jamaica, Stade Auguste-Bonal, Montbéliard, France

October 29: Switzerland 2–1 France, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

November 30: France 2–1 Nigeria, Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France

December 3: France 2–4 Spain, Stade de Nice, Nice, France

Women's Nations League

February 21: France v Norway, Toulouse Stadium, Toulouse, France

February 26: France v Iceland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans, France

April 4: Switzerland v France, venue TBC

April 8: Norway v France, venue TBC

May 30: France v Switzerland, Stade Marcel-Picot, Tomblaine, France

June 3: Iceland v France, venue TBC

Euro 2025

July 5: France v England, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

July 9: France v Wales, Arena St.Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 13: Netherlands v France, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

France manager: Laurent Bonadei

An experienced youth coach and assistant manager who once had a spell as interim manager as Saudi Arabia men's boss, Bonadei is now in his highest-profile job yet after stepping up from an assistant role to fill Hervé Renard's shoes after the Olympics.

Bonadei is yet to take charge of a competitive game as national team boss, but will have the chance to test himself in the Nations League in the run-up to the Euros.

France's star player

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Marie-Antoinette Katoto has been especially influential for France over the past year (Image credit: Getty Images)

With all-time leading goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer no longer scoring at her previous blistering rate, it looks likely that it will fall on three-time French league top scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto to provide for France.

The 26-year-old, who is number 26 in FourFourTwo's best players right now list, was instrumental in France topping their group in qualifying, scoring the decisive winning goals against Ireland, England and Sweden.

She then carried that into the Olympics, scoring all but one of her country's six goals at the tournament.