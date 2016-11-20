Beating Bayern puts Dortmund back on track - Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Borussia Dortmund have got their Bundesliga campaign firmly back on track following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich.

The Gabon international scored the only goal of the game after 11 minutes at Signal Iduna Park to inflict a first league defeat of the season on the champions and take Dortmund to within six points of leaders RB Leipzig.

Dortmund have now won back-to-back league games after a run of four matches without a victory and Aubameyang is confident their hopes of challenging for the title have been reignited.

"It was extremely important [to win], of course," he told BVBtotal. "We are now finally back on track and we need to continue in this vein.

"We need to keep our focus on our own games and must not get distracted by how other teams are doing. We need to keep going like this.

"It was a really hard match for us. But the whole team worked very, very hard for this victory. It's exactly for that reason that we deserved to win. It was a special match, with the spectators generating an incredible atmosphere. We're absolutely delighted."

Aubameyang, who is level with Anthony Modeste at the top of the Bundesliga goal charts with 12 in 10 matches, missed a glorious chance to make the points safe in the 71st minute.

The 27-year-old says his miss, which saw him shoot tamely at Manuel Neuer when clean through on goal, gives him the incentive to keep training hard.

"That was obviously a huge chance for me to kill the game," he said. "I lost control of the situation. Usually I would take it on my right foot.

"That goes to show that I need to keep practising such scenarios. That way it will go in the next time."