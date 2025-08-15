Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo slams recruitment team and reveals club has 'major problem'

Nottingham Forest's pre-season preparations have been below the expected standard, according to boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The East Midlands club are preparing for a campaign in which they will compete on multiple fronts, including the UEFA Europa League.

Forest finished seventh in the Premier League table last term but has been afforded a place in Europe's secondary inter-continental club competition due to an ownership conflict of interest affecting FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo at odds with club direction

Speaking ahead of his side's opener at home to Brentford on Sunday, Nuno has criticised the club's forward-planning for the season ahead, even though Forest have been able to hold onto star man Morgan Gibbs-White.

"We are very, very far from where we should be," Nuno began in his pre-match press conference. "We are very far in terms of preparation, in terms of planning, in terms of squad. So, we are all very worried.

"The plans that we had, [we] didn't get through. The preparation in terms of the squad was not ideal. We have players working here that know they're going to leave on loan. We have a major problem."

Forest's firebrand owner Evangelos Marinakis was able to persuade Gibbs-White to stay at the City Ground, despite Tottenham Hotspur believing he would be signing for them after triggering a release clause.

Nuno's side have added Brazilian duo Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha from Botafogo in the transfer market, in addition to signing Dan Ndoye from Bologna for a fee in the region of £35 million.

The ex-Wolves boss is of the opinion that more must be done during the last fortnight of the transfer window to ensure Forest are ready for the season to come.

Nuno's Reds host Brentford this weekend, who themselves have had a disrupted pre-season due to the loss of head coach Thomas Frank and a number of key players.

Want-away forward Yoane Wissa will not play a part for the Bees in Keith Andrews' first competitive game in charge, either.