Berbatov dreaming of semi-final place

An Arturo Vidal penalty in Turin gave the Serie A leaders a 1-0 advantage heading into Wednesday's return clash, but Berbatov believes Monaco can turn the tie around.

Leonardo Jardim's side knocked out Arsenal in the round of 16 on away goals and Berbatov feels further surprises are in store.

"The Champions League semi-final is within our reach," Berbatov told Tuttosport.

"We can do it against Juventus. We're a good team, we've already shown that both against Arsenal and a week ago in Turin. We absolutely did not deserve to lose.

"In the first half we should have had a penalty, if the referee had given it, it would have been a different game.

"Then in the second half we had a non-existent penalty given against us, but that's football.

"We look forward with confidence and optimism, we're preparing well for the comeback. We know that Juve are a team which creates a lot, but also gives opportunities.

"We know we have the ability to get to the next round."