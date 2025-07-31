How to watch 'Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues' – Streaming details for the brand new series
The documentary series chronicles Birmingham’s transformation under new ownership – here’s how to tune in
After years of turmoil and multiple managerial changes, the good times are back for fans of Birmingham City.
Last season's League One campaign saw the club secure automatic promotion back to the Championship with a record-breaking haul of 111 points.
It was a remarkable season for the Blues captured via the new documentary series, Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues.
► Series premieres on August 1, 2025.
► Stream on Amazon Prime Video (Global)
The five-part series, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, takes viewers behind the scenes and provides unique insight into life inside the club. Episodes cover everything from relegation and coaching changes to their record-setting campaign.
Additionally, there is also plenty of focus on minority owner and NFL legend Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has helped to bring Birmingham to the attention of football fans across the United States and has spoken of his desire to help make the Blues a 'world-class team'.
Expect plenty of facetime for Brady, but like many of these all-access docuseries, perhaps the most enthralling viewing will come from the people and politics behind the scenes.
Keep reading for all the details on how to watch Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues from anywhere in the world.
Watch Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues in the UK
Football fans in the UK can watch Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues on Amazon Prime Video, with the series premiering on Friday, August 1.
A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month, and you also get access with a general Prime membership at £8.99 a month. Amazon Prime Video comes with 30-day free trial for new customers.
International broadcast options
Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and is not available on any other streaming platforms. If you are in the US, Canada or Australia then the pricing is as follows...
A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month, or $139 / CA$99 / AU$59 per year.
Prices vary around the world but you can find out the cost for your location by visiting the Amazon Prime Video website.
How to watch from anywhere
Abroad right now and eager to watch Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues? It might not be available where you currently are, but you can still access your usual Prime Video library from abroad with a VPN.
Prime Video is geo-restricted but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will allow you to alter your device's location so you can stream content as if you were back home.
Trailer: Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues
Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues - Contributors
- Tom Brady - NFL legend/ minority investor
- Matt Alvarez - Birmingham City Board member
- Chris Davies - Birmingham City’s head coach
- Tom Wagner - Chairman and co-founder of Knighthead Capital
- Steven Knight - Exec Producer/ Creator of "Peaky Blinders"/ Birmingham fan
- Jay Stansfield - BCFC Player
- Plus several other players, members of the back room staff, officials and businessmen
