Ex-Arsenal defender agrees to early contract exit after one cup appearance in two years

These days, Arsenal are challenging for Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles but it was not so long ago that Mikel Arteta inherited a squad which felt a long way off competing among the best in Europe.

One such defender who was contracted to the club for seven years between 2016 and 2023 is Rob Holding, who most recently appeared for Championship side Sheffield United on loan.

The centre-back made 12 appearances for the Blades last season as Chris Wilder's side missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, courtesy of a last-minute play-off final defeat by Sunderland.

Rob Holding cuts short Crystal Palace spell

Rob Holding appeared for Palace in a pre-season friendly earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holding was on loan from parent club Crystal Palace, whom he has now departed on a free transfer, a year before the expiry of his contract at Selhurst Park - which ranked at no.64 in FourFourTwo's list of the best 100 stadiums in Britain.

The ex-Arsenal defender made just one appearance for the Eagles during his two-year stint, which came in the League Cup.

Rob Holding played for Arsenal between 2016 and 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palace issued a statement on Thursday, July 31 confirming the decision to mutually terminate Holding's association with the club, wishing him well for his future career.

Holding appeared 99 times in the league for Arsenal having arrived from then-Championship club Bolton Wanderers.

He was a two-time FA Cup winner with the Gunners, making a further 64 appearances in cup competitions during his seven-year spell.

The 29-year-old subsequently joined Palace in September 2023 in a deal reportedly worth £4 million.