Ex-Arsenal defender agrees to early contract exit after one cup appearance in two years
A former Arsenal defender has become a free agent at the age of 29 less than two years after leaving the Emirates' Stadium
These days, Arsenal are challenging for Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles but it was not so long ago that Mikel Arteta inherited a squad which felt a long way off competing among the best in Europe.
One such defender who was contracted to the club for seven years between 2016 and 2023 is Rob Holding, who most recently appeared for Championship side Sheffield United on loan.
The centre-back made 12 appearances for the Blades last season as Chris Wilder's side missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, courtesy of a last-minute play-off final defeat by Sunderland.
Rob Holding cuts short Crystal Palace spell
Holding was on loan from parent club Crystal Palace, whom he has now departed on a free transfer, a year before the expiry of his contract at Selhurst Park - which ranked at no.64 in FourFourTwo's list of the best 100 stadiums in Britain.
The ex-Arsenal defender made just one appearance for the Eagles during his two-year stint, which came in the League Cup.
Palace issued a statement on Thursday, July 31 confirming the decision to mutually terminate Holding's association with the club, wishing him well for his future career.
Holding appeared 99 times in the league for Arsenal having arrived from then-Championship club Bolton Wanderers.
He was a two-time FA Cup winner with the Gunners, making a further 64 appearances in cup competitions during his seven-year spell.
The 29-year-old subsequently joined Palace in September 2023 in a deal reportedly worth £4 million.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
