Blanc: Aurier case is not closed

Paris-Saint Germain coach Laurent Blanc says the Serge Aurier case is "not closed" and refused to guarantee the full-back a place in his starting XI when he reports back for first-team duty next month.



PSG on Friday announced the Ivorian would not be considered for first-team action until March 21 after a video of him aiming controversial remarks at Blanc and several team-mates appeared on social media on February 13.

Aurier has not played for the French champions since and Blanc admitted finding a suitable sanction had not been straightforward.

Speaking ahead of PSG's trip to Lyon on Sunday, Blanc said: "I think in a difficult case like this, we must try to make the right decisions by trying to be consistent with labour laws.

"It is not easy. There was a consultation. The club's decision was taken on Friday afternoon. The decision that was taken is really the most suitable for the situation."

Blanc was pleased the matter had been dealt with to enable them to focus on wrapping up the Ligue 1 title and defend a 2-1 lead against Chelsea in the last-16 of the Champions League, but he insisted Aurier would not walk back into the side when eligible.

Asked if he would make a prompt return on March 21, he added: "I will reply to that at the time.

"I can already hear the criticism but, believe me, it is very difficult to do what we want. Everyone has been consulted, this is an issue for the club so it was up to them to make the decision.

"I agree with this decision, we could not do otherwise. The case is not closed but this will allow us to refocus on the upcoming games."