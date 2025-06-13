Why isn't Wendie Renard at the Euros this summer?
Wendie Renard has over 150 caps for France but she is not involved at the major tournament
Wendie Renard has been at the heart of the France team for almost two decades and would have been hoping to try and bring the team its first Euros title this summer.
France are among the favourites, along with Spain, Germany and defending champions England.
But Renard - who has been captain for her country on and off since 2013, has not been included, a decision which has stunned the women's football world.
Wendie Renard: Why was she left out?
Eyebrows were raised when Renard was left out of a French squad for the Nations League, leading fans to question whether she will also miss out on the major tournament.
That was confirmed when France named their squad in June and the successful captain was not amongst the 23-player team.
France boss Laurent Bonadei said after confirming his Euros squad: "As Einstein said: 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.'
"I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"It's something I've been thinking about since the start of the season.
"When I announced that everyone had a chance, that no one was indispensable, in my mind it wasn't just about giving young players a chance but also players who had suffered psychologically after the Olympic Games and making sure that everyone was involved."
Renard is yet to comment publicly on her omission but France are leaving behind an experienced player.
For her country she has played over 150 games and at club level she has won over 30 trophies with Lyon, including eight Champions League titles.
The 34-year-old is still regularly contributing in big games for Lyon too, most recently scoring in the French top-flight final in Lyon's title-winning game.
The selection choice is a gamble, only time will tell if it pays off.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.