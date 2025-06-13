Wendie Renard has been at the heart of the France team for almost two decades and would have been hoping to try and bring the team its first Euros title this summer.

France are among the favourites, along with Spain, Germany and defending champions England.

But Renard - who has been captain for her country on and off since 2013, has not been included, a decision which has stunned the women's football world.

Wendie Renard: Why was she left out?

Wendie Renard is a key figure for club Lyon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eyebrows were raised when Renard was left out of a French squad for the Nations League, leading fans to question whether she will also miss out on the major tournament.

That was confirmed when France named their squad in June and the successful captain was not amongst the 23-player team.

Wendie Renard is still one of the best players in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

France boss Laurent Bonadei said after confirming his Euros squad: "As Einstein said: 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.'

"I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.

"It's something I've been thinking about since the start of the season.

"When I announced that everyone had a chance, that no one was indispensable, in my mind it wasn't just about giving young players a chance but also players who had suffered psychologically after the Olympic Games and making sure that everyone was involved."

Wendie Renard has a deadly header from set pieces (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renard is yet to comment publicly on her omission but France are leaving behind an experienced player.

For her country she has played over 150 games and at club level she has won over 30 trophies with Lyon, including eight Champions League titles.

The 34-year-old is still regularly contributing in big games for Lyon too, most recently scoring in the French top-flight final in Lyon's title-winning game.

The selection choice is a gamble, only time will tell if it pays off.