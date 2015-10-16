Blanc: Sirigu not some 14-year-old making his debut

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has backed Salvatore Sirigu to do a fine job in this weekend's Ligue 1 match against Bastia.

The Italian goalkeeper has not played for PSG this season after losing his place to new signing Kevin Trapp

Sirigu will be the Ligue 1 champions' number one against Bastia, though, due to Trapp's injury problems, and Blanc is confident the 28-year-old will be up to the task.

"Sirigu will be part of the starting XI against Bastia. There is nothing extraordinary about that, but that is the truth," Blanc said at his pre-match news conference on Friday.

"He will play a game. That's all there is to it. He has not played since pre-season and he should be excited.

"I hope that he will put in a great performance for us. He is a great guy.

"It is not like Salvatore is some 14-year-old who makes his debut in Ligue 1. His legs will not be trembling.

"He knows that this is a game we want to win, just like any other."

PSG meet Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, but Blanc added: "We are not thinking about the game against Madrid yet.

"We have an important match that we want to win on Saturday. Ligue 1 is important to us."