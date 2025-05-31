It's Champions League final day, as Paris Saint-Germain take on Inter Milan.

Luis Enrique's side have arguably been the most entertaining side to watch in Europe this year, with impressive wins over four English sides in the competition.

FourFourTwo's quiz is set to test you on all things PSG, from yesteryear to present day; no particular era is safe in this trivia test.

There are just 20 questions to answer on this occasion, with no time limit for you to factor in.

Hit a wall? Worry not, you can still log in to Kwizly, just as with our regular quizzes, for a clue to get you back on your way.

Go!

