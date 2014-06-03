Boateng angered by criticism of Ozil

Both players were involved in Germany's 2-2 draw with Cameroon on Sunday as Joachim Low's side were far from their best in their penultimate FIFA World Cup friendly.

Ozil attracted negative comments from sections of the German press as well as fans in the stadium in what was a disappointing team performance ahead of their Group G opener against Portugal on June 16.

However, Boateng leapt to the defence of the Arsenal playmaker, suggesting that sections of Germany's support should not watch them in future.

"I don't get it, I can't understand it," he said.

"Maybe it's better those people don't show up in the stadium at all."

Ozil has struggled to find consistency at club level since moving from Real Madrid in September, but Low is confident he will be on top form in Brazil.

"He needs two more weeks, then we'll see a strong Mesut at the World Cup," the Germany coach explained.