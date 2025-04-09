A lot of people think I don’t know how to play football, and they don’t have a fu**ing clue. I know what I’m capable of, and I know my mentality - I’m very happy': Barcelona star hits back bullishly at criticism

Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night, and one star has come out swinging against the criticism levelled at him.

Favourites to reach the semi-finals, Barcelona are also top of La Liga and into the final of the Copa del Rey. Plenty of stars have been on top form for the Blaugrana this term, with Raphinha tipped for the Ballon d'Or, Lamine Yamal progressing even more and Robert Lewandowski registering even more ridiculous goalscoring tallies.

Due to the side's stunning form in all competitions, some talented individuals have been reduced to a bit-part role this term under Hansi Flick, with criticism coming in for a certain academy graduate.

Barcelona star hits back at critics

The Barcelona starting XI against Real Betis (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 20-years-old, Gavi is still a young player learning and developing in professional football, with the Spaniard spending nearly a year on the sidelines due to a serious ACL injury he sustained in November 2023. The 2022 Golden Boy returned to action in October 2024, and though he's made 29 appearances in all competitions, just 15 have been from the start.

Certain sections of the Spanish media have criticised him for the intensity with which he plays at, however, suggesting that his aggression diminishes his ability on the ball. The diminutive midfielder disagrees wholeheartedly, however.

Gavi on the ball for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

“A lot of people think I don’t know how to play football, and they don’t have a fu**ing clue,” Gavi said. “This season, I haven’t had such an important role but after a serious injury, that’s normal. I’m very happy with the recovery I’ve had.

“I think I’m at 100 per cent since I came back, it’s just that I’m more comfortable in some games than in others. I’m happy with the performance I’m giving. On the pitch, you can see that I haven’t changed at all because of the injury. I have the same mentality. I am calm and happy with my return after the injury.

“Many don’t come back the same, but I know what I’m capable of, and I know my mentality. I’m back to being the player I was before. I’d like to retire at Barca, but in football, you never know.”

Gavi will certainly fight for his place in the Barcelona starting XI, though. While Marc Casado, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Dani Olmo are often preferred ahead of him, Gavi recognises that his serious injury has naturally placed him down the pecking order.

Gavi and his manager Hansi Flick (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Coming back from an injury like that is tough and Hansi has a lot of faith in me. I’m very happy to have him as my coach," Gavi added.

“Hansi is helping me with many aspects of football but also with my more human side. I have to understand in my head that I can’t always be a starter. We’re happy to have him as our coach.”