Bordeaux 0 Nice 0: Sagnol's men frustrated by Cardinale

Goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale put in a strong display to help Nice to a 0-0 draw against Bordeaux in Friday's Ligue 1 encounter at the Stade Bordeaux-Atlantique.

Bordeaux would have climbed to within one point of Nice with a win, but Cardinale made a number of fine saves to deny Willy Sagnol's men.

Nice remain third in the table, a point clear of Saint-Etienne, while Bordeaux climbed one spot to ninth.