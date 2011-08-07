Bordeaux beaten by Saint-Etienne

The 2009 champions, who limped home seventh last term and lost coach Jean Tigana, went behind to a Michael Ciani own goal and were 2-0 down when Pierre Aubameyang scored on the half hour.

Jussie's second-half spot-kick failed to inspire a comeback for the hosts, who sold France midfielder Alou Diarra to Olympique Marseille in the close season.

Saint-Etienne also lost arguably their best player, Dimitri Payet, to champions Lille in the summer but shrugged off the disappointment with a confident display.

Promoted Dijon earlier failed to cut the mustard in their first Ligue 1 game of the season when they were thrashed 5-1 at home by Stades Rennes.

In Saturday's opening matches, Olympique Lyon won 3-1 at Nice but other big guns Lille and Marseille could only draw while big-spending Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lorient.