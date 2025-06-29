Quiz! Can you name every England player under 21 to have gone to a major tournament?

It's football quiz time again and we're back in the international game for a tricky England challenge.

The Three Lions have been participating in major tournaments since they finally caved in and graced the World Cup with their presence – briefly – in 1950.

But how many players under the age of 21 have travelled to those tournaments as part of the England squad? More importantly, who were they?

There are tap-ins aplenty here but if you're getting towards the full set you're probably some kind of England superfan.

In all, England managers have named 48 players under the age of 21 in their selections.

When you're done, why not send to a mate? Remember to comment below.

12 minutes for this quiz, 48 players to name. We reckon you'll need the full time.

So, you've showcased your knowledge of England's major tournament youngsters – but don't put your keen intellect away just yet, because we have a fresh line-up ready to test every corner of your footballing recall.

