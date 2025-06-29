2026 World Cup stadium guide: The full list of venues

The 2026 World Cup stadiums have already been confirmed, with 16 venues across North America.

For the first time in World Cup history, three countries will share hosting duties as Canada, Mexico, and the United States welcome the biggest event in football back to North America.

There's no shortage of massive and impressive stadiums for the occasion, either, from a previous two-time World Cup final host to the loudest stadium ever recorded in the world – so here's what you need to know about the 2026 World Cup venues.

Every 2026 World Cup stadium in Canada, Mexico and the United States

Canada

BC Place, Vancouver, BC, Canada

BC Place is the largest Canadian stadium in use at the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 54,500

The old inflatable roof was sadly replaced after BC Place hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics, but the stadium in Vancouver remains visually striking.

Vancouver was originally cut from the running to be a host city at the World Cup, only to be restored when Montreal dropped out.

BC place is part of the Western Region of venues alongside Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and will be home to games up until the round of 16 - including two of Canada's group stage games.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BMO Field, Toronto, ON, Canada

BMO Field will be massively expanded for the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 45,736

The stadium will be massively expanded for the World Cup from its former 28,180, but will still the smallest of the venues in use. The home of Toronto FC will get its big moment by hosting Canada's opening game in the group stage before bowing out following the round of 32.

Toronto is the most northerly of the East region host cities along with Atlanta, Boston, Miami, NY/NJ and Philadelphia.

Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Azteca has a rich World Cup pedigree that none of the other venues can match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 87,523

The only one of the three capital cities to host a game at the 2026 World Cup - sorry, Ottawa and Washington D.C. - and one of the biggest stadiums at the tournament, even if it can no longer lay claim to being the biggest football ground in the world.

The grand old stadium has easily the most World Cup pedigree, too, having hosted the World Cup final in both 1970 and 1986...when it was also the site of Diego Maradona's sensational (for different reasons) brace against England in the quarter-finals.

Estadio Azteca will host the opening game of the tournament, which Mexico will naturally be a part of, but won't take on any games after the round of 16 as the knockout stage turns into an all-US affair.

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

One end of Estadio BBVA has an absolutely unmatched scenic view (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 53,500

El Gigante de Acero (or 'the steel giant') contains one of the most striking views of any stadium in the world, if you get the right seats: the 5,970ft-high Cerro de la Silla dominates the skyline behind one stand.

Shame, then, that it'll be one of the least-used ground at the World Cup, with just three group stage games (none of which will involve Mexico) and a round of 32 game to speak of.

Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Estadio Akron cuts a pretty distinctive figure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 49,850

The stadium will be imaginatively known as 'Estadio Guadalajara' for the duration of the tournament, and is the second-smallest of the grounds in use at the World Cup.

As such, we'll only see Estadio Akron/Guadalajara during the group stage of the competition - but it will be home to Mexico's second group stage game.

United States

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

The impressive MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 82,500

It's already had a Super Bowl and a couple of WrestleManias, and now the MetLife Stadium will add a World Cup final to its list of massive events.

Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the stadium is part of the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area and thus part of the East group of grounds.

The MetLife will host five group stage games - none of which will involve the US national team - and then games in the rounds of 32 and 16 before saving itself for the final on July 19.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA

The enormous screen at AT&T Stadium dominates the view (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 80,000

It may not look much in the picture above, but we've been to AT&T and believe us when we say that big screen that hangs over the pitch is absolutely massive. Anyone who hits it with a goal kick or clearance should automatically be awarded the World Cup, in our opinion.

Technically in Arlington, Texas but often designated as 'Dallas' for marketing purposes, the AT&T Stadium will host the most matches of any ground at the World Cup.

That's made up of five group stage games, two in the round of 32, one in the round of 16, and one of the semi-finals, for a total of nine games.

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MI, USA

Arrow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 76,416

The most central venue of the lot, and one of the most isolated as a result, the Camp Nou-esque Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri got a massive refurb in 2010 having opened all the away back in 1972...though hosting the World Cup could be one of its last hurrahs with plans afoot to build a new stadium, possibly across state lines.

Despite its open-aired design, Arrowhead Stadium holds the world record for being the loudest stadium in the world, ratcheting up to 137.5db in 2014...though whether the locals will be as enthused about the World Cup as they are for their beloved Kansas City Chiefs is another question.

Kansas City will host games up until the quarter-final stage.

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX, USA

The NRG Stadium will be in use until the quarter-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 72,220

The NRG Stadium - formerly the Reliant Stadium - was notable for its retractable roof when it opened back in 2002.

Rodeo is big business for the stadium, oddly, which means there is a special area of the stadium specifically designed to house livestock. Make your own joke here about travelling England fans.

Houston's last game will come in the round of 16.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA, USA

The Mercedes-Benz stadium cost around $1.6bn to build (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 71,000

Modelled after the Roman Pantheon, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium has an extremely distinctive design with a big, round opening hovering over the pitch, as if the big alien ship from Independence Day had blasted a hole in the roof of a fully-covered stadium before getting bored and flying off.

Atlanta will host games in every round up to the semi-finals except for the quarter-finals.

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA, USA

SoFi Stadium is home to the LA Rams and LA Chargers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 70,240

Another ground with Super Bowl and WrestleMania pedigree, SoFi Stadium's unique swooping design encompasses a pedestrian plaza and an additional 6,000-seater theatre. Fancy.

The USA will play their first game of the World Cup at SoFi Stadium, which will go on to host another three group stage games (including USA's third), then has two round of 32 games and a quarter-final.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 69,796

Recognisable from its appearance in the opening credits for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field is home to the Eagles and makes up part of the East region of stadia.

Philly has five group stage games but will not be in use for the round of 32. Appropriately, though, the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence will host its final game of the tournament on 4th July in the round of 16.

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 69,000 (nice)

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA

Levi's Stadium has games up until the round of 32 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 68,500

Shaped like a big capital D, the Levi's Stadium's big sweeping curve is certainly distinctive...and we're sure the corporate sponsors will love the massive hospitality areas that sits above the hoi polloi.

Sitting in the San Francisco Bay Area, Levi's Stadium has five group stage games and one round of 32 game to host before ducking out of the tournament.

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA, USA

More stadiums should have lighthouses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 65,878

The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution in Massachesetts specifically asked for a Disneyland-style entrance, and they got it in the form of a lighthouse that sits behind one goal and juts out over the top of the big screen.

The Greater Boston-based stadium will host games up to the quarter-final stage.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL, USA

The former SunLife Stadium will finally taste World Cup football after missing out last time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 64,767

The Hard Rock Stadium was touted as a potential venue for the 1994 World Cup having opened the previous year, but had to drop out as it clashed with the baseball season - no longer an issue, as the Marlins moved out in 2011.

Miami will host games up to the quarter-final stage and also has the pleasure of being the venue for the entirely meaningless third-place play-off the day before the final.