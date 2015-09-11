Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Hamburg 3: Lasogga brace compounds Gladbach woes

Borussia Monchengladbach's terrible start to the Bundesliga season continued as Pierre-Michel Lasogga scored a first-half brace to inspire Hamburg to a 3-0 victory at Borussia Park.

The visitors controlled proceedings early on and were gifted an opener when Tony Jantschke's intended back-pass went straight to Lasogga.

The former Hertha Berlin striker coolly rounded Yann Sommer before slotting home.

Lassoga doubled his tally when he headed in his third goal of the season unchallenged from Ivo Ilicevic's corner – the 23-year-old now just one shy of his total for last term.

Hamburg extended their lead shortly after the interval as Nicolai Muller's deft chip effectively ended the game as a contest.

Matters were made worse for the hosts when Martin Stranzl was taken off on a stretcher as they slumped to a fourth-straight defeat ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Sevilla.