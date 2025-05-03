Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the Bundesliga?
How many Bundesliga winners can you name?
The Bundesliga has seen some historic winners since its inception in the early 1960s.
Germany's top-flight often provides European football fans with some entertaining title battles, with superstars such as Harry Kane, Xavi Simons and Florian Wirtz all still strutting their stuff year on year.
FourFourTwo's latest quiz wants to name as many past Bundesliga winners as you can, with there just a select few who have lifted the Bundesliga Meisterschale across the years...
We are giving you just five minutes to name the 13 past winners of the Bundesliga, a simple task for you German football experts.
Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!
Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.
And… go!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked quizzes we know you’ll love
So, you've just navigated the intricacies of our Bayern Munich quiz? Wunderbar! Fancy keeping that football brain firing on all cylinders? We've got a few more challenges lined up for you.
Perhaps you're ready for a deep dive into German football with our big quiz on its finest players – can you ace it with a perfect 100 per cent? Or for a trip down memory lane to a glorious treble-winning season, see if you can name every single member of Bayern Munich's formidable 2013 Champions League-winning squad.
Sticking with the Bayern theme, put your managerial knowledge to the test and see if you can correctly identify which of these 20 bosses have taken the reins at the Allianz Arena? Or how about testing your knowledge of Europe's elite by trying to name every single club to have ever graced the semi-finals of the European Cup or Champions League?
Finally, if your footballing interests span the globe, why not try to name every nation to have ever entered the men's football event at the Olympics? Keep that football knowledge sharp!
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.