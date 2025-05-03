Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the Bundesliga?

The Bundesliga has seen 13 different winners since its inception in 1963

The Bundesliga has seen some historic winners since its inception in the early 1960s.

Germany's top-flight often provides European football fans with some entertaining title battles, with superstars such as Harry Kane, Xavi Simons and Florian Wirtz all still strutting their stuff year on year.

FourFourTwo's latest quiz wants to name as many past Bundesliga winners as you can, with there just a select few who have lifted the Bundesliga Meisterschale across the years...

We are giving you just five minutes to name the 13 past winners of the Bundesliga, a simple task for you German football experts.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.

And… go!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

