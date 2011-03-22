Brandao poised to join Cruzeiro
By app
PARIS - Olympique Marseille striker Brandao, who is under formal investigation for an alleged rape, is set to sign on loan for Cruzeiro, the Brazilian club said on Tuesday.
Cruzeiro said on their website that Brazilian Brandao was to undergo a medical on Tuesday before being introduced to the press.
Marseille said on their website that nothing had been signed yet, although "both clubs are close to an agreement".
Brandao, 30, left France last week after he was held for questioning for two days after an alleged rape on a 23-year-old woman.
