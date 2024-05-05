Chelsea in 'daily talks' to sign 'next Messi' amid Arsenal & Barcelona interest: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea are reportedly holding daily talks to sign a Brazilian sensation dubbed the "next Messi", with Arsenal and Barcelona also interested

Estevao Willian, who has been linked with Chelsea, celebrates a goal for Palmeiras against Uruguayan side Liverpool in the Copa Libertadores in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly in "daily talks" to sign a Brazilian sensation who has been dubbed "the next Messi" this summer.

The Blues have spent big in the transfer market since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022 and despite this season's struggles, there are signs that the team are now finding their feet in the Premier League.

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.