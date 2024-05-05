Chelsea in 'daily talks' to sign 'next Messi' amid Arsenal & Barcelona interest: report

Chelsea are reportedly in "daily talks" to sign a Brazilian sensation who has been dubbed "the next Messi" this summer.

The Blues have spent big in the transfer market since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022 and despite this season's struggles, there are signs that the team are now finding their feet in the Premier League.

Back-to-back wins over Tottenham and West Ham have seen Chelsea climb to seventh spot and Mauricio Pochettino's side are just two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United with three matches left to play.

Estevao Willian celebrates a goal for Brazil's Under-17 team against England in Jakarta in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A top-six finish would represent a positive return for Pochettino after what has been a turbulent campaign for Chelsea, especially as the Blues also reached the final of the EFL Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, much better will be expected next season and another busy summer is on the cards at Stamford Bridge.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Chelsea are "talking daily" with Palmeiras to negotiate the signing of 17-year-old sensation Estevao Willian.

The youngster, who is also known as Messinho ("little Messi") because of a supposed similar style of play to the Argentine great Lionel Messi, only turned 17 in April.

Brexit rules mean Premier League clubs now have to wait until a player is 18 before they are allowed to make a signing from overseas, so Chelsea would have to wait until the summer of 2025 to bring in the Brazilian.

An agreement could be struck before then, of course, but the Blues reportedly face competition from Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City for the talented young forward.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is one of a number of exciting young Brazilian talents to have moved to Spain in recent years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estevao Willian is one of Brazil's brightest young talents and in FourFourTwo's view, a move to the Premier League could well be on the cards in future. However, young Brazilians often tend to pick Spain over England due to similarities in climate, language and culture. And living up the Messi comparison is a tough ask for any player.

