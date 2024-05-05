Lionel Messi leads tributes as Argentina legend Cesar Luis Menotti dies at 85

Lionel Messi has led the tributes following the passing of legendary Argentina manager Cesar Luis Menotti at the age of 85.

Menotti coached Argentina for eight years between 1974 and 1982, leading the Albiceleste to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1978.

El Flaco famously left out a young Diego Maradona from that squad, but won the tournament anyway. Later, he was in charge as Argentina won the Under-20 World Cup in 1979, with Maradona playing a starring role.

Cesar Luis Menotti was Argentina's coach in their 1978 World Cup win. Here, captain Daniel Passarella lifts the trophy after victory over the Netherlands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Menotti left his post after a disappointing campaign at the 1982 World Cup, but went on to coach Barcelona, Boca Juniors, Atletico Madrid, Mexico and many more in a long career.

Known to be one of football's romantics, Menotti also had three spells at Independiente and worked as a director for Argentina between 2019 and 2023.

He also had a fierce and long-standing rivalry with his successor, 1986 World Cup winner Carlos Bilardo.

Menotti passed away on Sunday at the age of 85, following a month in hospital with severe anaemia.

"The Argentine Football Association regrets to announce with great sadness the death of Cesar Luis Menotti, current director of the national teams and former World Cup winning coach of Argentina. Farewell, Flaco querido," AFA said on social media.

And on his Instagram account, Messi wrote: "One of the great references of our football has left us. Condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP."

