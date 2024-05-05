Lionel Messi leads tributes as Argentina legend Cesar Luis Menotti dies at 85

By Ben Hayward
published

Lionel Messi has led the tributes to Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti, who has died at age 85

Argentina coach Cesar Luis Menotti pictured in 1978.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has led the tributes following the passing of legendary Argentina manager Cesar Luis Menotti at the age of 85.

Menotti coached Argentina for eight years between 1974 and 1982, leading the Albiceleste to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1978.

