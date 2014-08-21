Brandao suspended over Motta incident

Brandao appeared to headbutt the Italian midfielder in the tunnel following his side's 2-0 defeat to the French champions on Saturday,

PSG later confirmed that Motta had sustained a broken nose, while Bastia "unequivocally condemned" their player's actions.

Bastia opted to leave any punishment up to the French football authorities, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi calling for Brandao to be banned for life.

On Thursday it was confirmed the LFP had suspended Brandao until a hearing on September 18.

The 34-year-old is in his first season at Bastia after joining from Saint-Etienne, but will now miss at least three Ligue 1 fixtures - against Toulouse, Bordeaux and Lens - before his hearing next month.