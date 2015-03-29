Brazil coach Dunga unfazed by pressure

Dunga was tasked with restoring Brazil's reputation after their 7-1 humiliation at the hands of eventual World Cup champions Germany in the semi-finals of last year's tournament.

And the 51-year-old, who replaced Luiz Felipe Scolari, seems to have the Midas touch, having led Brazil to seven consecutive victories following Thursday's 3-1 international friendly win in France.

Dunga, however, knows there is always scrutiny when leading Brazil, not that he is paying too much attention.

"In England the manager stays three or four years or sometimes even more. In Brazil, you lose a couple of matches and you are out," Dunga told the Daily Mail ahead of Sunday's friendly against Chile in London.

"I don't think of the pressure. I just get my job done and block it out. In Brazil, football is all people think about 24 hours a day. We are not really that engaged with politics or economics. It is football, football, football, football.

"Brazil is like a continent. What the north wants is not what the south wants. There is no way you can please everybody. In Brazil, we have 200 million football coaches and everybody thinks they know.

"We have the mentality that the good players are the ones who are on the bench, never the ones who are on the pitch."

Dunga also denied his job has been made easier by Scolari's failure at last year's World Cup in Brazil.

"The Germany defeat made things harder for me. Firstly because the pressure is there. It's a hard job anyway. Secondly, after what happened, there is a big distrust about the national team," he added.

"Now everyone is euphoric. So the problem is the other way round. But we haven't won anything. The first time we stumble, we will go back to the mistrust and negativity. We are going to oscillate until we find the right balance or equilibrium.

"Immediately after the 7-1, everyone had a solution. They said, 'We need to change everything, get rid of all the players, call up all the young players'. No, you need to find out whether the young players are ready, whether they are good enough."