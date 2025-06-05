How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil: Live stream details for South American World Cup 2026 qualifier in Guayaquil

Carlo Ancelotti is the new head coach of Brazil

Watch Ecuador vs Brazil anywhere on the world on June 6.

Ecuador vs Brazil match info ► Date and kick-off time: EST: Thursday, June 5, 7pm / BST (UK time): Friday, June 6, 0.00am ► Venue: Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, Guayaquil ► Free stream: This game will not be streamed for free in the UK ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It's all eyes on Brazil in this week's 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in the Conmebol region. Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of the Selecao for the first time, his debut in international management, on Thursday evening/early hours of Friday morning (depending on your time zone).

The Divine Eyebrow replaced Dorival Junior at the end of the 2024-25 season, when the Italian left Real Madrid as an ironclad legend of European football.

But there's interest for Ecuador too. If they beat Brazil at home and Venezuela fail to beat Bolivia, La Tri will be guaranteed a place at next year's World Cup. They currently sit second in the ten-team group, behind Argentina, with just four games left to play and six automatic qualification slots available.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Brazil in the UK?

Ecuador vs Brazil will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Ecuador vs Brazil for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Ecuador vs Brazil for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Ecuador vs Brazil online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Ecuador vs Brazil from anywhere

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil in the US

American viewers watch the game on Fanatiz. A subscription is required.