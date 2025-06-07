The revamped Club World Cup kicks off next weekend as 32 of the planet’s best teams get set to do battle in a tournament that has attracted its fair share of headlines.

Questions have been asked about the timing of the tournament, with criticism levelled at FIFA regarding the risk of player burnout, with the competition’s final taking place just five weeks before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Chelsea will head to the USA for the tournament and will be pitted against Leon, Flamengo and ES Tunis in thier group in what will be their 58th, 59th and 60th games of the season. More will of course follow, should Enzo Maresca’s men make it through to the knock-out stage..

John Terry dismisses Club World Cup burnout fears

Enzo Maresca's side have played 57 games so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid this mounting concern over burnout, former Blues defender John Terry does not believe this tournament will be too much for the players.

"As a former player, retired more than six years, my advice would be to get as many matches in as possible while you still can,” Terry told FourFourTwo. “When I was at the peak of my career, I was playing three games a week at Chelsea – domestic and Champions League – then for England during international breaks.

John Terry with the Club World Cup trophy (Image credit: Future)

“I was in my very best form when I was grinding out game after game after game: I’d reach a rhythm and level where I knew my body and what it needed to perform. I think these players must have the same mindset.

“Player welfare obviously comes into it. People are aware of that. But the clubs themselves also have a responsibility for their players. It’s about managing game time and giving them time off when possible, to ensure they can perform safely. There’s an incentive there for footballers to go out and win a trophy. Players are competitive by nature and they’ll want to get their hands on it.”

Chelsea reached the final of the 2012 Club World Cup under its old format, losing to Corinthians in Japan and insists that the tournament has its merits.

“Even under the previous model, we certainly were up for it,” he continues. “We lost in the final, which hurt all of us. I remember watching the game from the physio room at Chelsea, but everyone who missed out wanted to be a part of it because we realised that it took winning the Champions League to earn the opportunity to go and play at the Club World Cup. Those opportunities don’t come around every year. When it’s there, you have to go and embrace it. Financially for the clubs it’s a great thing to participate in, too – there are tens of millions of pounds up for grabs in prize money. It’s a big financial gain that could play a big part in Chelsea’s future or future signings.”

John Terry won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 (Image credit: Alamy)

Much has been made of Chelsea’s large squad and aggressive transfer model, and Terry believes this tournament can benefit some of the club’s fringe players.

“Everyone knows Chelsea have a big squad. We have an opportunity, maybe, for some younger players to go and produce on the world stage and show us what they’re made of. This could be a springboard into next season as well. It could be a fantastic summer for Chelsea and all of the other clubs taking part.

“I’m actually most looking forward to seeing River Plate and Boca Juniors play – those are teams on my bucket list. To have a chance to go and watch them play, to see their fans, their world-famous passion... that excites me as a football supporter.”

Terry was speaking to FourFourTwo in association with the Club World Cup – watch every game this summer on DAZN, for free, by heading to dazn.com