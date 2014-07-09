Brazilian media reacts to semi-final thrashing

The tournament hosts conceded five goals inside half an hour in their World Cup semi-final, as they were unceremoniously thrashed 7-1 by Joachim Low's men.

Sportv.globo.com labelled it "a pior das derrotas" or "the worst of defeats", while the main headline on UOL read "Alemanha e 7 vezes melhor? Brasil falha alem dos gramados" - which translates to "Germany is seven times better? Brazil's errors go beyond the field".

Naturally, the reaction worldwide was not dissimilar - with England's Mirror back page reading "Rout of this world" while Spain's Marca newspaper read "Humilhacao Mundial" or "World Cup humiliation".

Meanwhile in Germany, there was a noticeable upturn in tone as the nation celebrated one of its most famous triumphs.

Bild's headline read "Der sieg fur die ewigkeit" which means "the victory for eternity", while Kicker probably summed it up appropriately with "Wahnsinn! Unglaublich! Unfassbar!" which translated to "Madness! Unbelievable! Unbelievable!"