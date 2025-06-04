How to watch Germany vs Portugal: Live stream and TV details for Nations League semi-final in Munich

Watch Germany vs Portugal for the first of the men's 2025 Nations League semi-finals, with free live streams among the viewing options for tonight's game.,

Germany vs Portugal match info ► Date: Wednesday, June 4 ► Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST ► Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich ► Free stream: Amazon Prime (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The 2024-25 Nations League campaign reaches its conclusion over the next few days and the finals tournament gets underway in Munich on Wednesday with an exciting semi-final meeting between hosts Germany and Portugal.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany overcame Italy in the quarter-finals in March after topping Group A3 unbeaten and Portugal were also undefeated as they won Group A1.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates needed extra time to see off Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Germany vs Portugal in the UK

Germany vs Portugal will be streamed live and exclusively by Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

In a new offer, the Nations League games are being offered on a pay-per-view basis, with Germany vs Portugal available for the one-off price of £2.49 for those who don't have a subscription.

If you do want a subscription, Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month, or you can get it as part of a general Prime membership for £8.99 a month. Better still, you can get your hands on a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal in the US

Fans in the US can watch Germany vs Portgual on Fox Sportsor the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

Can I watch Germany vs Portugal for free?

You can watch Germany vs Portugal for free in both of the competing countries.

In Germany, the game is on public broadcaster ZDF and it's live streaming website, while over in Spain it's with RTVE on La 1 on TV and the RTVE Play streaming service.

Watch Germany vs Portugal from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

