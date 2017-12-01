BREAKING NEWS: Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA

Pep Guardiola has been asked to explain his version of events to the Football Association (FA) with regards to the post-match incident involving the Manchester City manager and Southampton winger Nathan Redmond on Wednesday.

Guardiola approached Redmond on the field immediately after Premier League leaders secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Saints – Raheem Sterling's 96th-minute winner prompting wild celebration at the Etihad Stadium.

As Redmond headed towards the tunnel, he was confronted by an animated and gesticulating Guardiola.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss told reporters afterwards that he was merely telling the 23-year-old how much he admired him as a player – a version of events Redmond corroborated with a statement issued via his Twitter account on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the FA has sought observations from Guardiola and the 46-year-old must provide a response in writing by Monday, December 4.

At this stage, there is no misconduct charge levelled against Guardiola, whose side host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.