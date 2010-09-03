Brian McBride set to hang up boots

The 38-year-old, a cult hero among fans of English Premier League club Fulham, featured in three World Cups for his country in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

McBride played in Germany for Wolfsburg before returning to America to play for the Columbus Crew in 1996.

After loan spells with Preston North End and Everton, McBride moved to Fulham in 2004 and four years later he was back in MLS with the Fire.

At the 2006 World Cup, McBride suffered a bloody face injury after being elbowed by Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi in a 1-1 draw in Kaiserslautern.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums